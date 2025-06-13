Woowa Brothers to Waive Commissions for Baemin Orders Worth up to 10,000 Won

Photo : 배달의민족

Woowa Brothers, the company behind South Korea’s leading online delivery service platform, Baedal Minjok, or Baemin, will waive commissions on orders worth up to ten-thousand won, or around seven U.S. dollars and 25 cents.The company said the decision was part of an interim agreement reached Thursday in a dialogue with small business associations such as the Korea Franchisee Union, mediated by the ruling Democratic Party.The dialogue has been going on since late March in an effort to ease financial burdens for small-business owners.The Baemin operator intends to offer various forms of support worth up to 300 billion won to the businesses over the next three years, which also includes a sliding fee scale for orders between ten-thousand won and 15-thousand won.There are also plans to establish a counseling center for the businesses, improve the system of processing applications for compensation for losses, and introduce direct communication between the businesses and delivery riders.