Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK says North Korea is looking to send 25-thousand workers to a drone factory in Russia as part of military cooperation between the two countries.Citing sources close to Russian and Western diplomatic circles on Thursday, NHK said the North’s plan involves deploying the laborers to the Alabuga special economic zone in the Republic of Tatarstan, some 800 kilometers east of Moscow.The workers would support drone production and assembly, while acquiring skills in the manufacturing and operation of drones.NHK said related cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow appears to be intensifying as Moscow aims to increase its drone production amid the war in Ukraine and Pyongyang intends to bolster its drone combat capabilities.The two sides have sought ways to reinforce military cooperation since their leaders signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty last June.