Special Counsel Adds Prosecutors, Police to Martial Law Investigation Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law has requested support personnel from the prosecution and the police.Independent counsel Cho Eun-suk revealed to the press on Thursday that he decided to seek support from the National Police Agency and include 31 investigators on his special investigation team.In addition, Cho said he selected 42 prosecutors to join the team, including all those involved in the prosecution’s martial law case.The police said they accepted the independent counsel’s requests, including his request for Park Chang-hwan, chief of the serious crimes investigation unit.Cho, who has been working on preparations such as forming a special prosecution team, launched an investigation the previous day and indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on charges of obstructing the performance of official duties and destroying evidence.