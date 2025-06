Photo : YONHAP News

The first showers of the summer monsoon season will begin to drench most of the nation Thursday.Rain was expected in the afternoon in South Chungcheong Province and the Gyeongsang and Jeolla regions, followed by evening rain in the Seoul metropolitan area, Gangwon Province and parts of North Chungcheong Province.This initial bout of rainfall will likely continue until Saturday, dropping between 50 and 100 millimeters on average, with some areas getting upward of 150 millimeters of precipitation.Many areas may even see 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour.Due to the wet weather, the sweltering daytime high temperatures, which have been in the low 30s, will drop to around 25 degrees Celsius in cities like Seoul and Busan.On Friday, morning high temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius across the country, similar to or slightly higher than Thursday’s.