Spy Chief Nominee Pledges Best Efforts to Improve Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jong-seok, the nominee to head the National Intelligence Service(NIS), pledged on Thursday to actively support the government’s efforts to defuse hostility between the two Koreas, explaining that the NIS traditionally serves to help with breakthroughs in inter-Korean relations when they are strained.During his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly, Lee said he will contribute to the establishment of unwavering peace on the Korean Peninsula, in addition to protecting national security and the nation’s interests.He said he believes peace can be advanced with a virtuous cycle of strong defense capabilities, dialogue and negotiations, adding that if he fills the role of NIS chief, he plans to work closely with the intelligence agencies of ally states to also protect against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats as well as military provocations.When questioned about the possibility of a U.S.-North Korea summit in the future, he said, “It’s hard to say when, and it’s difficult to predict.”Lee vowed to support the realization of President Lee Jae Myung’s foreign and security policy vision and keep the public safe from everyday threats such as cyberattacks, industrial technology leaks, voice phishing, drugs and terrorism.When it comes to national security, he said there should be no separation between the ruling and opposition parties, adding that under his leadership, the NIS will frequently communicate with the National Assembly and seek guidance on security matters.