South Korea's foreign ministry has called on North Korea and Russia to immediately end their illegal military cooperation.The statement was issued by a senior ministry official on Thursday, marking one year since the two countries signed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.The official said the treaty is being used to justify unlawful activities, including the potential deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, in ongoing violation of UN Security Council resolutions.He emphasized that any cooperation between the two nations must not undermine peace and security on the Korean Peninsula or the broader international community, and urged both sides to respond accordingly.