Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Cabinet Approves 20.2 Trillion Won Supplementary Budget, Including ‘Coupons’

Written: 2025-06-19 16:11:36Updated: 2025-06-19 16:58:42

Cabinet Approves 20.2 Trillion Won Supplementary Budget, Including ‘Coupons’

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has approved a 20-point-two trillion won supplementary budget, the first under President Lee Jae Myung.

That’s equivalent to 14-point-six billion U.S. dollars.

Passed at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the package includes some ten-point-three trillion won in nationwide “consumption coupons” to boost spending, with payments ranging from 150-thousand won to 500-thousand won per person based on income level.

Additional funds include 600 billion won for local gift certificates and 77-point-eight billion won for lodging and movie discount vouchers.

The budget also includes a debt relief package for some one-point-one million vulnerable borrowers, along with restructuring support for struggling self-employed businesspeople.

Second Vice Finance Minister Lim Ki-keun said the plan was drawn up swiftly and practically to address economic hardships and act as a catalyst for recovery.

This follows a 13-point-eight trillion won extra budget passed in May and is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval on June 23.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >