The base fare for a subway ride in the Seoul metropolitan area is set to increase to one-thousand-550 won, or roughly one dollar and 12 cents, starting June 28.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the fare hike Thursday, explaining that the fare when paid with a transportation card will increase by 150 won from the current one-thousand-400 won.The same fare hike will affect subway users in nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and riders of all KORAIL subways.For teenagers, the base fare will increase from 800 won to 900 won and for children it will rise from 500 won to 550 won.Early-morning discount fares for adults will increase by 120 won to one-thousand-240 won, while for teens it will rise to 720 won and for children it will be 440 won.