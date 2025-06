Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) extended gains for a fourth straight session Thursday as investors weighed developments in the Israel-Iran conflict and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate freeze.The KOSPI edged up five-point-55 points, or zero-point-19 percent, to close at two-thousand-977-point-74.Investor sentiment remained mixed as the Fed maintained its rate-cut projection but still remained cautious amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, while the KOSPI rose on gains in IT and defense stocks.Naver, South Korea’s largest search engine operator, rose three-point-49 percent, while Kakao surged nine-point-42 percent, Samsung SDS jumped four-point-53 percent and defense stock Hanwha Aerospace edged up zero-point-76 percent amid escalating Middle East tensions.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose two-point-78 points, or zero-point-36 percent, to close at 782-point-51.