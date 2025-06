Photo : YONHAP News

Apartment prices in Seoul have climbed for 20 consecutive weeks, with the latest increase marking the sharpest weekly gain in nearly six years and nine months.According to data released by the Korea Real Estate Board on Thursday, prices rose zero-point-36 percent in the week ending June 16, the largest weekly jump since the second week of September 2018, when prices climbed zero-point-45 percent.The continued uptrend is being driven by rising asking prices in high-demand areas, including large apartment complexes and redevelopment zones.Gains were particularly strong in districts such as Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa, and Yongsan, with the upward trend spreading across the capital.In contrast, apartment prices in regions outside the greater Seoul area declined by zero-point-03 percent, further widening the gap.