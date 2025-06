Photo : YONHAP News

The global music streaming platform Spotify revealed that K-pop streaming has skyrocketed more than 400-fold over the past decade.According to data released Thursday, K-pop streams grew 470 times between 2014 and 2024, with Southeast Asia recording average annual growth of 128 percent and the U.S. 90 percent.This explosive rise contributed to a more than threefold increase in revenue for South Korean artists in 2024 compared with 2019.Last year alone, South Korean music was streamed for over nine-point-seven million hours on the platform, with the highest number of listeners in the U.S., Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines and Mexico.