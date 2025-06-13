Lee Says Time to Use State Finances to Deal with Economic Stagnation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said it was time to make use of state finances as the government needs to fulfill its role in response to the serious economic stagnation.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Lee led a review of an extra budget plan that includes consumption vouchers per person worth 150-thousand to 500-thousand won, or around 110 to 360 U.S. dollars, to help support people's livelihoods.Stressing that the public suffered a great deal of pain as psychological contraction intensified following the December 3 martial law, Lee called for the extra budget to help stimulate the economy while also recognizing the need for fiscal balance.Amid a divided opinion on whether to distribute the vouchers universally or in differential amounts, the president said there could be a heated debate over the issue.Lee said related ministries that prepared the budget plan have taken into account his suggestion to appropriately mix the two methods to offer state support with people's incomes and in propping up the economy.