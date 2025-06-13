Unification Ministry: N. Korea Likely Concerned about Public Sentiment, Keeping Quiet about Next Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs believes North Korea has remained silent about its plans to deploy additional troops to Russia due to concerns about public sentiment.Speaking to reporters Thursday, an official from Seoul’s unification ministry said the North is believed to have had Russia disclose details of the future deployment in a bid to secure compensation from Moscow.The official said Pyongyang has been quiet about the deployment internally, mindful of the possibility of alienating the public.On Tuesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu told Russian media outlets after a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang that the North intends to send six-thousand military engineers and construction workers to Russia.The unification ministry predicted that the North could send laborers to Russia as well, as the current situation is not favorable for their employment in China.