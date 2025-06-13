DP Welcomes Cabinet Approval of Extra Budget, Urges PPP to Cooperate on Parliamentary Passage

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) welcomed the passage of an extra budget on Thursday during a Cabinet meeting led by President Lee Jae Myung and urged the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate to ensure its swift parliamentary passage.In a statement, DP floor spokesperson Mun Geum-ju said the ruling party greatly welcomes the extra budget, which includes universal payouts to assist the general public with living expenses while providing additional support for vulnerable groups.The spokesperson predicted that the debt write-offs in the budget will breathe new life into the business activities of small-business owners and self-employed business owners.Mun praised the inclusion of investments in small and midsize enterprises and venture companies, as well as the increased support for artificial intelligence and new and renewable energy for national growth and competitiveness.The spokesperson then called on the PPP to actively cooperate in the election of the new standing committee chairs and the budget review to ensure its prompt passage.