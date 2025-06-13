Menu Content

Japan's Ishiba Attends Event in Tokyo to Mark 60th Anniv. of S. Korea-Japan Ties

Written: 2025-06-19 18:48:45Updated: 2025-06-19 18:55:56

Photo : YONHAP News

A reception hosted by South Korea’s Embassy in Japan to mark the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Japan diplomatic ties was held in Tokyo on Thursday, with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba attending.

The reception came after Japan’s Embassy in South Korea hosted its own anniversary event in Seoul earlier on Monday.

Thursday’s reception saw the attendance of key figures from both countries, including Prime Minister Ishiba who returned home on Wednesday from Canada where he held a summit with President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. 

At their first summit, the two leaders reaffirmed their determination toward resuming shuttle diplomacy and to create a solid and sophisticated basis for their countries’ ties as this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

By attending the reception, Ishiba is regarded to have expressed intent to continue efforts to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties.
