PPP Denounces Gov't Extra Budget as `Populist Regime's Spectacular Debut'

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has denounced the government’s supplementary budget, calling it a populist regime’s spectacular debut.PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog made the remarks to reporters on Thursday as he expressed concerns that the national debt will increase by 20 trillion won with the extra budget worth 20-point-two trillion won, or some 14-point-six billion U.S. dollars.Song claimed that the economy cannot be revived with what he termed a “populist extra budget.”He then urged the government to focus mainly on supporting the socially vulnerable and business owners who are struggling from debt since the COVID-19 pandemic.Song said that for the prompt execution of the extra budget, his party hopes that the ruling Democratic Party(DP) will assume a forward-looking attitude on the PPP’s proposal on the allocation of parliamentary standing committee chairs.The PPP wants to chair the legislation and judiciary committee and the special committee on budget and accounts which are currently held by the DP.