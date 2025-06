Photo : KBS News

Heavy monsoon rains are forecast for most parts of the nation on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the capital region, Gangwon Province, and the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions are forecast to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain until Saturday, with some areas getting more.The Gyeongsang region and Jeju Island are expected to see 20 to 80 millimeters.Heavy downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour are expected in the capital region, the Chungcheong region, and inland areas of Gangwon Province from Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon.The daytime high temperatures on Friday are forecast to range from 23 to 30 degrees Celsius, five to nine degrees lower than Thursday’s.