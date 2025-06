Photo : YONHAP News

The White House says the United States is monitoring the situation after North Korea fired around ten rounds from its multiple launch rocket system on Thursday.White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt made the statement during a press briefing when asked about the matter.The spokesperson said Trump administration officials are in close contact with their new South Korean counterparts as they work together to deter their adversaries and preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region.Leavitt added that U.S. President Donald Trump will not tolerate threats against the country’s interests on his watch.The South Korean military said Thursday that the North fired the shells toward the Yellow Sea on Thursday morning from the Sunan area near Pyongyang.