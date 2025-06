Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry says four more South Korean nationals in Iran have safely crossed the border into neighboring Turkmenistan amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran.The ministry said Friday that the four arrived in Turkmenistan on Thursday afternoon local time, using transportation provided by the government.Their arrival comes after the evacuation of 30 South Koreans and their Iranian family members, who used the same land route to reach Turkmenistan.From Israel, 25 South Koreans and one Israeli family member fled to Jordan by land on Thursday, using transportation provided by the government.The foreign ministry is providing consular services to support the safe evacuation of South Korean nationals, including support with immigration procedures, local accommodations and flights back home.