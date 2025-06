Photo : YONHAP News

With heavy rain advisories issued for all of Seoul on Friday morning, major roads that were temporarily closed due to flooding concerns have now reopened.According to the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Service, as of around 8:30 a.m., traffic restrictions on parts of the Dongbu Expressway have been lifted.Earlier, several sections of the expressway had been closed due to the risk of flooding.However, access remains restricted to 29 streams across the city, including Cheonggyecheon, Dorimcheon, Anyangcheon and Seongbukcheon.The Seoul Metropolitan Government activated Level 1 of its disaster and safety response posture at 6 a.m. and has issued rainfall response guidelines to all departments.Rain is falling at around five millimeters per hour in Seoul, with much heavier downpours of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour expected from Friday afternoon into the night.