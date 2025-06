Photo : KBS News

With monsoon rains soaking most parts of the country, the state forestry agency has raised its nationwide landslide alert by a notch on its four-tier scale to “caution” from the lowest level, “attention.”The Korea Forest Service said Friday that the caution was put in place as of 8 a.m. for the nation’s 17 cities and provinces.The agency said it raised the alert level after a meeting in response to forecasts predicting heavy downpours across the nation through Sunday.According to the weather agency, most parts of the nation are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain until Saturday, with some areas likely to see more than 150 millimeters.