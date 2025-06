Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Saudi Arabia have held talks on ways to enhance defense industry cooperation and expand military exchanges.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said Friday that the third South Korea-Saudi Arabia Military Cooperation Committee meeting took place Thursday in Riyadh.The meeting was attended by about ten officials from each side.The JCS said the two sides assessed the international security situation and discussed a range of issues such as the promotion of military exchanges, cooperation on training and education, as well as defense industry cooperation.Son Jeong-hwan, who led the South Korean delegation, stressed that military and arms industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia are crucial for Middle East security and for the two countries to advance as future-oriented strategic partners.