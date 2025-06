Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) has surpassed the three-thousand mark for the first time in three years and five months.The KOSPI hit three-thousand-point-46 as of 10:45 a.m. Friday, up 22-point-72 points or zero-point-76 percent from the previous session.The index stood above three-thousand as of 11 a.m.According to the Korea Exchange, it was the first time the KOSPI exceeded three-thousand since January 3, 2022, when it reached three-thousand-ten-point-77.As of 10:45 a.m., the tech-heavy KOSDAQ stood at 788-point-17, up five-point-66 points or zero-point-72 percent from the previous session.