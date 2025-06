Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has carried out additional vice-ministerial appointments.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung on Friday, Lee named Kim Nam-jung, former standing representative for inter-Korean talks, as vice unification minister.Kim Min-jae, a deputy vice minister at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, was promoted to vice minister.Kang Hyung-seok, director-general for agricultural innovation policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, was appointed vice agriculture minister.Kim Sung-bum, director-general for maritime policy at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was also promoted to vice minister.Kim Kwang-yong, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, was chosen as head of the ministry’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.