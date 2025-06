Photo : YONHAP News

Six assistant counselors have joined special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk’s team and will work with him to investigate insurrection allegations stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s December 3 martial law bid.The team announced on Friday that the six additions are former prosecutors Park Eok-su, Park Ji-young, Lee Yun-je, Kim Hyung-soo and Park Tae-ho, and former police officer Jang Woo-sung.Cho, who previously submitted a list of eight candidates to the personnel management ministry, said he had taken recommendations from the Korean Bar Association and requested a candidate with a police background with solid investigation and management skills.President Lee Jae Myung selected the six successful candidates and authorized their appointments Thursday night.The pace of the insurrection probe is set to pick up now that the team is essentially in place.