Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. embassy in Seoul is set to begin accepting applications for student visa interviews, which have been suspended since late May.In a statement, the embassy said it will soon resume scheduling interviews for three nonimmigrant visa categories: F for education at the elementary through university levels, M for vocational training and J for exchange programs.Under new guidance, the embassy will thoroughly vet applicants for all three visa classes, including scrutiny of their online presence.The embassy said applicants will be instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to “public.”Submissions were halted May 27, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the suspension of student visa appointments until the department could draft new guidelines for a comprehensive social media screening process.