Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain advisories were issued for Seoul and parts of the surrounding Gyeonggi Province on Friday.According to The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the advisory took effect for the capital as of 6 a.m., with up to over 180 millimeters of precipitation in the forecast until Saturday.Advisories are also in place for Uijeongbu and Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon's Ganghwa and Ongjin.Heavy rain warnings were issued for Gyeonggi's Gimpo, Pocheon, Dongducheon, and the rest of Incheon except for Ganghwa and Ongjin.Amid the downpours, the interior ministry has initiated a Level One stance for the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters as of 2:30 p.m., to closely monitor developments.The KMA confirmed a rainfall of some 30 millimeters per hour was pounding the central area Friday afternoon, accompanied by gusts of wind, thunder and lightning, which will continue into Saturday.