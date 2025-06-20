Planning Commission Cuts Briefing Short, Blasts Prosecution over Briefing

Photo : KBS News

A key committee within the Lee Jae Myung administration cut short a policy briefing by the prosecution on Friday, citing inadequate preparation and a failure to align with the president’s reform pledges.The Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, which effectively serves as the administration’s transition team, criticized the report for omitting major issues such as the separation of prosecutorial powers and instead focusing on maintaining or expanding its existing authority.Commission spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said Friday that the briefing was lacking both in substance and form, and that it failed to include a plan for delivering on President Lee’s core campaign promises.While the prosecution argued that supplementary documents contained the relevant content, Jo dismissed the claim, saying all the key elements had been stripped from the main briefing.The prosecution has been ordered to revise and resubmit its report by June 24, with a new briefing scheduled for a day later.The agency’s move is widely seen as an early show of force by the new administration, signaling firm intent to pursue prosecutorial reform.