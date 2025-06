Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has failed to adopt a confirmation report for National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director nominee Lee Jong-seok after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) abruptly canceled a scheduled committee meeting.In a press conference at the National Assembly on Friday, the ruling Democratic Party accused the PPP of unilaterally scrapping the session despite an earlier agreement to adopt the report, calling it an irresponsible political maneuver.The PPP cited unresolved concerns over Lee’s views on North Korea and national security, questioning his suitability to lead the agency.Despite the impasse, President Lee Jae Myung retains the authority to appoint an NIS chief without the National Assembly’s endorsement.