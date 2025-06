Photo : YONHAP News

The Kremlin has dismissed speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might visit Russia in the near future.According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said no when asked whether Kim would visit Russia soon, including during the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for September in Vladivostok.Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an official invitation to Kim during his visit to Pyongyang last year, prompting speculation about a reciprocal visit this year.Earlier speculation that Kim would attend Russia’s World War II victory celebrations in May did not materialize.North Korea is expected to send a delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum, though key attendees have yet to be confirmed.