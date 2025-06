Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed above the three-thousand mark on Friday for the first time in some three-and-a-half years.The index ended the day at three-thousand-21-point-84, up 44-point-10 points, or one-point-48 percent, from the previous session.According to the Korea Exchange, this is the first time the KOSPI has closed above three-thousand since December 28, 2021.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also posted gains, closing at 791-point-53, up nine-point-02 points, or one-point-15 percent.