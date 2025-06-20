Hearing Set for Monday to Decide whether Ex-Defense Minister Kim Stays behind Bars

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has set a date for a hearing to decide whether to keep former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun behind bars as he faces additional charges in the new insurrection case led by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday scheduled the hearing for 2:30 p.m. Monday as Kim now stands accused of special obstruction of public duty and destruction of evidence.But Kim balked at the decision and filed a request through his legal representatives for a delay in the proceedings.Kim, who was originally indicted by the prosecution in December last year and charged with playing a key role in an insurrection, is under detention until next Thursday but could have his detention period extended considering the new charges.Earlier, the special prosecutor asked the court to withdraw its decision to grant Kim bail and to issue a new detention warrant.Cho also requested the merger of the two cases against Kim and is still awaiting the court’s decision.