The Korea Beauty Festival 2025 held to promote the country's beauty culture and industry overseas is underway.The culture ministry, along with the Korea Tourism Organization and the Visit Korea Committee, held the festival's opening ceremony in Seoul's Dongdaemun area on Thursday.During the monthlong festival, visitors to "K-Beauty Town" can get hands-on experience in Korean hair and beauty products, fashion, health and wellness programs.Some of the firsthand experiences include personal color analysis, makeup touch-up service, and fashion consulting.Seven domestic airliners, including Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air and Air Seoul, will offer discounts of up to 88 percent in flight tickets on their major routes, while discount offers will also be offered by hotels and travel agencies.