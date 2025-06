Photo : Gyeonggi-do Northern Fire Services

Heavy rain advisories have been issued for Seoul and its surrounding areas, South Chungcheong Province and the northern parts of Gangwon Province on Friday afternoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast that the Seoul metro area will be pounded by monsoon rains through Friday evening while the Chungcheong provinces and southern regions will see 30 to 50 millimeters of rain per hour overnight.Rain will begin letting up in the central region on Saturday afternoon.The weather agency predicted that through Saturday, downpours will stand between ten and 50 millimeters in the Seoul metro area, up to 60 millimeters in the southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, between 20 and 80 millimeters in Gangwon Province and up to 180 millimeters in South Chungcheong Province and southern inland regions.Strong wind advisories are in place for the Seoul metro area, west coast regions and Jeju Island.