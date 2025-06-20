PCPP Suspends Policy Briefing by Oceans Ministry and KCC

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Commission on Policy Planning has suspended the policy briefing by the oceans ministry, citing a leak of materials.The committee’s spokesperson Jo Seoung-lae said the committee’s decision on Friday came after the oceans ministry failed to give an appropriate explanation on how briefing materials were leaked beforehand.This comes after the committee cut short earlier in the day a policy briefing by the prosecution and by the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).In discontinuing the prosecution's briefing, Jo said the briefing was lacking both in substance and form, and that it failed to include a plan for delivering on President Lee Jae Myung’s core campaign promises.The briefing by the KCC was cut short with committee members strongly denouncing the commission for its biased activities in the previous government, saying the Yoon Suk Yeol government had thoroughly trampled on the freedom of press and public value.Commission member Kim Hyun took issue with the KCC’s failure to thoroughly explain why it had expressed support in its briefing for three revised bills on broadcasting laws and a revised bill seeking to combine the collection of broadcasting license fees with household electricity bills after consistently opposing the four bills in the previous government.