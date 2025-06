Photo : YONHAP News

A team of trade negotiators led by Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo will depart for the United States for the first working-level negotiation under the Lee Jae Myung administration.The trade ministry said the delegation will head to Washington on Sunday for the two sides' third technical consultation.Yeo is expected to meet with senior U.S. officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.The working-level discussions come ahead of Washington's July 8 deadline on a deferment of its reciprocal tariffs.