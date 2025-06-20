Special Team Probing Alleged Insurrection Urges Dismissal of Ex-Minister's Objection

Photo : YONHAP News

Special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok's team probing alleged insurrection through martial law requested the court to dismiss former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's objection against the special team's additional indictment and request to suspend its execution.Cho's team said on Saturday that it submitted a written opinion to the Seoul High Court at around 12:30 a.m. regarding Kim's filing, in which he claimed the additional indictment was intended to prevent his release on bail.On Wednesday, the special team filed additional charges of obstruction of public duty by hierarchy and instigation to destroy evidence against the former minister, on top of earlier charges by the prosecution of playing a key role in an insurrection.The special team also asked the court to withdraw its decision to grant Kim bail, to issue a new detention warrant as his current detention is set to expire on Thursday, and to merge the two indictments.The court is required to make its decision on Kim's objection within 48 hours.