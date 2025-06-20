Menu Content

Ambassador Cho Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation on N. Korea Issues with US Official

Written: 2025-06-21 13:49:59Updated: 2025-06-21 14:14:59

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong met with Allison Hooker, new U.S. under secretary of state for political affairs, and agreed on the importance of the two sides' close coordination and comprehensive cooperation.

According to the South Korean Embassy in Washington, Cho and Hooker concurred that such strong ties are important in addressing North Korea issues.

The two exchanged views on the escalating armed clash between Israel and Iran and the status of international security, agreeing to work closely together to more effectively respond to global challenges.

Hooker, a former National Security Council's senior director for Asia in charge of dialogue with the North during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, will oversee the state department's bilateral and regional policies, including the Seoul-Washington alliance and U.S. relations with Pyongyang.

As she had been deeply involved in Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un between 2018 and 2019, Hooker could play a vital role should Washington seek efforts to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
