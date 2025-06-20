Police Book 15 People for Failing to Prevent Deadly Jeju Air Crash at Muan Airport

Photo : YONHAP News

Police booked 15 people for failing to prevent the Jeju Air crash at Muan International Airport last December that resulted in the deaths of 179 out of 181 people onboard.The Jeonnam Provincial Police said Saturday that the 15 people facing charges of occupational and gross negligence causing death and injury include officials from the transport ministry, the Korea Airports Corporation, and companies related to the airport's localizer systems.With the addition of 15 people who were booked after bereaved families filed a complaint, such as the transport minister and heads of Jeju Air and KAC, the number of those named suspects stands at 24, minus those that overlap.The people in question are suspected of failing to carry out their duties in air traffic control, airport bird control, and construction of the localizer systems, particularly a concrete mound underneath which the ill-fated aircraft crashed into.The police are considering seeking pretrial detention warrants in accordance with the gravity of negligence, as well as the booking of additional suspects on the outcome of the localizer system and engine inspections.