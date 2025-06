Photo : YONHAP News

Amid overcast skies nationwide, heavy rains are in store for the central Chungcheong and southern regions on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to over 100 millimeters of precipitation are expected in the southwestern Jeolla region, the southeastern city of Daegu and South Gyeongsang Province until Sunday.As much as over 80 millimeters are forecast for the southern parts of Chungcheong.Some areas of the Jeolla region will see downpours of up to 50 millimeters per hour.Rain will give way to cloudy skies in the capital area and the eastern Gangwon Province Saturday, while precipitation will gradually subside in southern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon regions.Sunday’s morning lows will likely range between 15 and 22 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs between 26 and 30 degrees.