Lee Orders Translation of Diplomatic Messages for Better Global Communication

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has instructed government agencies to include translated versions of his diplomatic messages on social media in the languages used in the respective countries.In a press release on Saturday, the presidential office said Lee issued such an order before departing for Canada earlier in the week to attend the Group of Seven(G7) summit, in a bid to show diplomatic respect and the willingness to communicate with other nations.The president also explained that messages conveyed by South Korea should directly reach not only Koreans overseas, but also the people of the respective countries.While all of Lee's messages posted on X regarding bilateral summits on the margins of the G7 included a version in the language of the respective countries, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba joined the move by posting his message in both the Korean and Japanese languages.Seoul's top office anticipated that Lee's bilingual messages will facilitate a consensus between South Koreans and people in the other countries, and mark the start of a "mutually respectful diplomacy."