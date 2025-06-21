Menu Content

Science

Heavy Rain Damages Reported in Gwangju, S. Jeolla Province

Written: 2025-06-21 15:22:23Updated: 2025-06-21 15:45:59

Photo : YONHAP News

Reports of damages are piling up amid the heavy rainfall in the southwestern city of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province, with some areas observing cumulative precipitation surpassing 90 millimeters since Friday.

According to the Gwangju regional weather agency, as of 11 a.m., heavy rain advisories were issued for Gwangju, as well as Naju, Damyang, Gokseong, Gurye, Jangseong, Hwasun, Yeongam, Muan, Hampyeong, Yeonggwang, Mokpo, and Sinan in South Jeolla Province.

Gokseong’s Okgwa reported cumulative rainfall of 92-point-five millimeters, 87-point-five millimeters in Yeonggwang’s Anmado, and 86-point-five millimeters in Gwangju.

A landslide warning is in place for Damyang, and advisories for Gwangyang, Gokseong, Gurye, Yeonggwang and Jangseong, prompting evacuation by 79 people from 55 households.

Dozens of cases of fallen trees, inundated roads, and soil loss were reported in Gwangju and the South Jeolla region.

Acting interior minister Kim Min-jae checked up on the current monsoon rain and response measures during a visit to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, urging officials to thoroughly maintain its emergency response system until the rains stop.
