Written: 2025-06-21 15:44:53Updated: 2025-06-21 15:46:20

Heavy Rains Cause Retaining Wall Collapses, Evacuations

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains of up to 150 millimeters have caused retaining walls to collapse and forced residents to evacuate as the monsoon season began in earnest in the central region on Saturday.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Saturday, two retaining wall collapses were reported due to heavy rain and strong winds as of 11 a.m., with 43 residents across four cities and provinces temporarily evacuated.

In Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, a retaining wall in the parking lot of a military dormitory collapsed, damaging four vehicles. In South Chungcheong Province, additional cases of greenhouse and stone wall collapses were reported.

Fire authorities responded to 557 emergency calls related to rescues, drainage, and other safety measures triggered by strong winds and precipitation.

Authorities are continuing to monitor conditions and carry out preemptive safety measures in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.
