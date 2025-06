Photo : KBS News

The Seoul High Court has rejected a request by former Defense Minister Kim Yong-nyun to suspend additional indictments filed by a special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged martial law plans.The court announced its decision on Saturday, dismissing Kim's claim that the indictments exceeded the scope of the special counsel's mandate, along with his request to halt related legal proceedings.Last week, the special counsel added new charges against Kim, including obstruction of public duty by hierarchy and instigation to destroy evidence, in addition to earlier prosecution charges accusing him of playing a key role in an insurrection.Following the new charges, Kim's legal team filed an objection and sought to suspend related proceedings.In response, the special counsel submitted a written opinion to the court, requesting the revocation of Kim's bail and the issuance of a new detention warrant.