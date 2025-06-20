Household Loan Growth Hits 10-Month High in June

Photo : KBS News

Household loans extended by major South Korean banks surged at the fastest pace in ten months during the first 19 days of June, amid signs of overheating in the housing market and a recent stock market rally.According to the financial industry on Sunday, household loans from the nation's five major commercial banks, including KB Kookmin, Shinhan, and KEB Hana, have increased by nearly four trillion won since the start of the month, reaching 752-point-74 trillion won as of Thursday.This represents a daily increase of 210-point-two billion won over the 19-day period, the fastest growth in ten months since last August, when daily loan expansion reached 310-point-five billion won.If this trend continues, household loan growth in June is projected to hit six-point-three trillion won, the largest monthly gain since August last year.A significant portion of the increase stems from home-backed loans, with outstanding mortgage lending from the five banks reaching 596-point-64 trillion won as of Thursday, rising by two-point-98 trillion won over the 19-day period since the end of May.