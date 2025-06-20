Seoul: No Notification from Japan on Joint Continental Shelf Development Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the government has not yet received any notification from Japan regarding their bilateral agreement on the joint development of an underwater continental shelf between the two countries.The ministry said on Sunday that no official notice has been delivered from the Japanese side and that bilateral discussions are ongoing.The Agreement on the Joint Development Zone (JDZ), which came into effect in June 1978 for a 50-year term, allows either country to declare its termination starting exactly three years before its expiration.The agreement was signed to facilitate the joint exploration of "Block 7," a sector located on the continental shelf in the East China Sea.On Sunday, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the Japanese government has decided to delay its notification of the agreement's termination and is carefully reviewing the matter.The South Korean Foreign Ministry added that the government has been closely coordinating with relevant ministries and expert groups to evaluate a broad range of potential responses, including the possibility of terminating the agreement.It also added that diplomatic efforts are ongoing through continued communication with Japan at various levels.