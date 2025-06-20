Emergency Response Posture Lifted Following End of Heavy Rain Alerts

Photo : KBS News

With heavy rain alerts lifted nationwide, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters has deactivated its emergency response posture.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced on Sunday that as of 3 a.m., all heavy rain warnings across the country had been lifted, prompting the end of the Level 1 emergency response, more than 36 hours after it was activated.No casualties were reported from the recent monsoon rains, but there were four reports of damage to public facilities in Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces.Additionally, four cases of private property damage occurred in South Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces.A total of 166 people from 109 households across the country temporarily evacuated, with 102 individuals still unable to return home.The inclement weather also led to the cancellation of 15 flights at Gimpo, Gimhae, Jeju, and Yeosu airports, while nine ferries suspended operations.