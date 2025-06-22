Top Office Convenes Emergency NSC Meeting to Discuss Responses to US Attack on Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to assess the impact of the United States' attack on nuclear facilities in Iran on the nation's economy and security.According to the top office, the NSC meeting was held at 12 p.m. and was chaired by National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac.Participants included three deputy national security advisers, the head of the National Center for Crisis Management, and the presidential senior secretary for economic growth.Following the meeting, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said at a press briefing that the discussion focused on the implications of the U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities for South Korea's security and economy.The spokesperson said that Wi called for close communication and cooperation among relevant ministries to ensure that the developments in the Middle East have minimal impact on the Korean Peninsula's economy and security.Kang added that the presidential office will continue monitoring the evolving situation closely and will hold further discussions as necessary.U.S. President Donald Trump announced via social media on Saturday local time that the United States had carried out a "very successful" attack on three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.