Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military has "completely obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities, urging Tehran to engage in peace talks.In a televised address from the White House on Saturday, Trump said the United States conducted massive precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.He asserted that Iran's primary nuclear enrichment facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated."Trump stated that the operation aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear enrichment capability and eliminate the threat posed by what he called "the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terror."He warned that Iran, described as "the bully of the Middle East," must now choose peace, cautioning that any future attacks would be "far greater and a lot easier."