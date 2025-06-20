Trade Ministry to Convene Emergency Meeting on US Strike's Impact on Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is set to hold an emergency meeting to assess the impact of the United States' attack on Iranian nuclear facilities on the nation's energy, trade, and supply chains.The ministry announced on Sunday that the meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in Seoul and will be chaired by Second Vice Minister Choi Nam-ho.The session will reportedly focus on reviewing the country's imports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as confirming whether South Korean oil tankers and LNG carriers operating near the Middle East are functioning without disruption.Last Thursday, the ministry held a separate emergency meeting to review the domestic oil and gas supply situation and formulate response measures following Israel's airstrikes on Iran.The government and industry currently maintain an oil stockpile sufficient for approximately 200 days, along with ample gas reserves that exceed legal requirements in preparation for potential emergencies.